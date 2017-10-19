Fort Collins police investigating shooting west of CSU

Shooting scene. (Photo: KUSA)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins police are investigating an early morning shooting west of Colorado State University's campus Thursday.

They described the incident at 720 City Park Ave. as a "shooting with injuries" but did not disclose further details about the nature of the shooting.

FCPS is not attempting to contact any outstanding subjects related to the shooting at 720 City Park. If you have information call 970419FCPD — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 19, 2017

Police are not looking for any outstanding subjects, and there is no ongoing threat, according to Fort Collins Police Services. However, they cautioned that people should "use reasonable caution in the area."

Colorado State University police alerted campus to the reported shooting. Campus police posted their first alert at 2:35 a.m., which provided a description of a suspect and warned people nearby to stay inside.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort Collins Police Services at 970-419-3273 (FCPD).

