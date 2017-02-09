Fort Collins Police warn of Xcel phone scam

. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A person claiming to be from Xcel Energy Colorado has called numerous people Thursday, demanding payment and threatening that services will be shut off immediately if payment is not provided, Fort Collins Police Services warned on their Facebook and Twitter.

"NEVER confirm account information or make on-demand payments to inbound callers," the Facebook post advised.

Those who are concerned about their Xcel account should hang up and call the company at its customer service line 800-895-4999.

