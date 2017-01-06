Fossil theft in FoCo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Chilling new details in planned attack at Mountain…Jan. 6, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
-
Five dead, eight hurt, in mass shooting at Ft.…Jan. 6, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Rescuer talks about saving man dangling unconscious…Jan. 6, 2017, 5:01 p.m.