Four charged in connection with pot shop robberies

Tayone Givens and Thomas Wilson (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - Two men have been charged with two robberies of the same marijuana dispensary in east Denver, while two others face charges in connection with the second robbery.

The Denver District Attorney's Office says Tayone Givens, 21, and Thomas Wilson, 22, robbed the Green Dragon marijuana dispensary on E Colfax Ave, near Fairfax St, at gunpoint on July 28th, then robbed it again on August 14th.

They face charges including first degree kidnapping, second degree kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Two other defendants were previously charged in connection with the August robbery: Myles Stephens, 28, and Marrell Jones, 25. They face similar charges.

The DA's office says both times, the suspects made off with cash and marijuana. A GPS tracker that was taken with money from the August robbery allowed police to catch them.

Marrell Jones (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

Myles Stephens (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

