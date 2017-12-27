Four years later, disabled man's murder remains unsolved

AURORA - Nearly four years have passed since a developmentally disabled Aurora man was murdered.

In February of 2014, 20-year-old Terrell Ephriam was brutally attacked and stabbed on a pedestrian bridge just 20 minutes from his home.

Wednesday, Aurora police and his family highlighted the cold case on the department's Facebook page, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

