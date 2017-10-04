Fremont County Clerk investigated on claims of financial impropriety

(Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: NikWaller, NikWaller)

The FBI is assisting in an investigation into the Fremont County Clerk's Office after a preliminary investigation done by local law enforcement this past week unearthed some "financial discrepancies," the local agency said in a press release.

Officials with the Fremont County government asked the Canon City Police Department, as an unaffiliated police force, to look into an allegation of impropriety against the clerk's office made back on September 29.

Katie Barr serves as the elected clerk for Fremont County; authorities have made no indication they're investigating her specifically and no charges have been filed against Barr or anyone else working in the office at the time of this writing.

After Canon City police found some financial discrepancies, they requested the FBI's help to continue investigating, as financial crimes take a great investigative skill to look into.

Police said the FBI is only providing technical assistance and has not opened a federal investigation. For now, federal agents are serving search warrants in connection to the case.

Canon City Police and federal agents continue to investigate.

© 2017 KUSA-TV