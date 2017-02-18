Glenwood Springs couple's death ruled murder-suicide

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - Investigators say an elderly Glenwood Springs man shot his wife before killing himself.



The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports 79-year-old Joseph Llewellyn was found dead in the couple's home Oct. 18, and his wife, 73-year-old Mary Kent, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken off life support 10 days later.



Investigators say evidence ruled out the possibility that a third person was involved in the shootings.



Llewellyn and Kent were well known in Glenwood Springs. They were active in the Friday Noon Rotary, and Kent frequently volunteered at the Glenwood Springs Historical Society.

