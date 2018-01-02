Grandmother sentenced to prison for child abuse

DENVER - A grandmother accused of slamming a 6-month-old child down against a bed so hard it caused a brain injury was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $9,343 in restitution.

Rebecca Laca, 57, pleaded guilty to child abuse-negligently causing serious bodily injury in November.

Laca was caring for the 6-month old baby boy on November, 11 2016 when she became upset with him and slammed him against a bed, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The child suffered a frontal bilateral subdural brain bleed and retinal hemorrhaging as a result.

Laca was originally charged with child abuse – knowingly causing bodily injury.

She was handed down the sentence during a court appearance last Friday.



