Grandmother sentenced to prison for child abuse

DENVER - A grandmother accused of slamming a 6-month-old child down against a bed so hard it caused a brain injury was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $9,343 in restitution.
Rebecca Laca, 57, pleaded guilty to child abuse-negligently causing serious bodily injury in November.
Laca was caring for the 6-month old baby boy on November, 11 2016 when she became upset with him and slammed him against a bed, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
The child suffered a frontal bilateral subdural brain bleed and retinal hemorrhaging as a result.
Laca was originally charged with child abuse – knowingly causing bodily injury.
She was handed down the sentence during a court appearance last Friday.
