Greeley man convicted of sexually assaulting 9-year-old could face life in prison

Jurors convicted Joseph Covington, 34, of sexual assault on a child, second-degree kidnapping and enticement of a child. (Photo: Weld County District Attorney)

KUSA - A Greeley man on trial for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl was found guilty by a Weld County jury last week.



Jurors convicted Joseph Covington, 34, of sexual assault on a child, second-degree kidnapping and enticement of a child. He faces 8 years to life in prison, as sexual assault and enticement of a child carry indeterminate sentences.



According to the affidavit and court testimony, the 9-year-old girl went to the Covington home at the Homestead Apartments in Greeley on July 17, 2016 to play with his children. The victim said Covington invited her inside the apartment, locked the door behind her and sexually assaulted her for more than an hour and a half.



Covington claimed at trial that the girl and her mother made the story up to get back at him and his wife for not babysitting. However, his DNA was found on the victim.



“On July 17, 2016, the defendant did the unimaginable to a 9-year-old child,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Thea Carrasco during Friday’s closing arguments. “The innocent life of a 9-year-old child got wrapped up in this horrific tragedy, and she has to live with this for the rest of her life.”



Covington will be sentenced on March 8.

© 2017 KUSA-TV