Greeley mother convicted of abuse in child's death

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A Greeley woman accused of child abuse resulting in the death of her 4-month-old son has been found guilty.



The Greeley Tribune reports that 29-year-old Angelica Chavez on Friday was convicted of child abuse resulting in death in connection to the August 2015 dead of her son Donovan Archuleta. The jury did not find her guilty of knowingly or recklessly causing the death, a more serious charge.



Prosecutors say Chavez left Donovan with his father and his paternal grandmother on July 27, 2015. When Chavez left that day, the baby was fine.



When she returned on Aug. 1, Donovan has chemical burns on his face, broken ribs and a collection of scabs that appeared to be caused by tweezers. Chavez reportedly didn't call for emergency help until hours after she picked her son up.



The child died of his injuries.

