Greeley PD investigating man found dead inside house

A man was found dead inside a house in Greeley on Wednesday and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Pontiac G6 related to the case.

Members of the Greeley Police Department were called out to a home in the 1900 block of 44th Avenue and found a dead man inside - a death police said they believe to be suspicious.

Greeley PD said a 2009 silver Pontiac G6 was stolen and that the occupants inside it are to be considered armed and dangerous. The car has a Colorado license plate number of 561VZC and may have minor damage on the front passenger quarter panel and front passenger headlamp.

If you see the vehicle, please call Greeley PD's Detective Chris Onderlinde or Sgt. Todd Finch at 970-350-9605.

