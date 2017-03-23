Guilty verdict in Arvada vehicular homicide that killed mom of three

KUSA - A Jefferson County jury returned guilty verdicts in the vehicular homicide case against the man who caused a crash last year in Arvada that killed a 40-year-old wife and mother of three.

After a four-day trial, jurors convicted 25-year-old Jose Sandoval-Cruz on all counts, including vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Sandoval-Cruz and his two passengers ran from the crash scene only to be arrested 2 hours later.

The crash at Sheridan and 80th killed 40-year-old Monica Zapata.

Her 15-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in her mother's car, was hurt.

Sandoval-Cruz was speeding when he ran a red light. He had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Sentencing is set for April 21.

