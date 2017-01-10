Guns stolen from car in Westminster

Police lights.

WESTMINSTER - Three guns are missing after multiple cars were broken into late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning in Westminster.

Westminster Police say one of the vehicles that was burglarized belonged to Front Range Patrol, an armed security service.

The thieves made off with a shotgun and two handguns, as well as ballistics vest marked with “Front Range Patrol” patches.

Westminster Police are trying to find the perpetrators – and recover the guns.

