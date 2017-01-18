Man convicted in rush hour chase throughout Denver metro sentenced

(Photo: Aurora Police Department)

KUSA - A man the court has since labeled a habitual criminal was sentenced to 64 years in prison after a 2014 crime spree that began in Aurora.

Grant Robert Lee, 32, was found guilty of 13 charges including aggravated robbery and reckless driving after police say he started a high-speed, wrong-way chase.

On June 2, 2014, Lee tried to make a fraudulent return at a store in Aurora. When store employees realized the scam, Lee pulled a box cutter on loss prevention officers, fled the store, and carjacked a couple with the same box cutter in the parking lot.

An off-duty Aurora officer spotted Lee and a pursuit ensued through Aurora, Greenwood Village and Denver.

Lee drove the stolen car at speeds excessing 90 miles per hour and police say at times he drove the wrong way on streets and I-225.

Officers then tried to stop Lee on Hampden Avenue, resulting in Lee’s car striking another vehicle. At this point, Lee entered I-25 southbound but headed north. After getting bogged down on the highway, he got off at Evans Avenue and tried to unsuccessfully carjack two more cars.

It was then that officers caught Lee and took him into custody.

Lee admitted to police that he used cocaine and methamphetamine earlier in the day.

In July, Lee was found to be a habitual criminal based on his three prior felony convictions.

He was sentenced to 64 years on Jan. 13.

