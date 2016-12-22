Josh Dopheide

WESTMINSTER, COLO. - KUSA – A handcuffed inmate who escaped from officers Tuesday morning while he was being taken to court in Westminster spoke to 9NEWS from jail after he was recaptured.

Josh Dopheide was set to appear in court Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge. Westminster Police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said Dopheide was being transported from the Jefferson County Detention Facility to the Westminster Municipal Courts when he was able to escape from officers.

Despite his handcuffs, Dopheide managed to steal a vehicle from a neighborhood near the courts.

Dopheide was spotted about 40 minutes later trying to steal another car in the area of 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

He was taken into custody there and brought back to the Jefferson County Detention Center. On Wednesday, Dopheide spoke to 9NEWS about his attempted escape and the charges that landed him in jail in the first place.

“Kind of a desperate, desperate attempt,” Dopheide said, describing his efforts to flee officers on Tuesday. Dopheide said he tried to escape because he was unable to reach his wife on the phone for several days.

“I’ve been in and out of jail here and there and I’m able to speak with my wife, and this time it was a little different, so I just started worrying,” Dopheide explained.

Documents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation showed Dopheide had a criminal history in Colorado dating back to 2000.

The animal cruelty allegations stemmed from an incident in mid-November after Dopheide and his wife were evicted from their Westminster apartment. “We have no idea why we were evicted from that property,” Dopheide said. According to documents from Westminster Police, an officer was called to Dopheide’s home because a dog and cat had been left outside.

A black lab was found tied up and a gray and white kitten was found inside a carrier. The kitten appeared to be “somewhat lethargic with a small amount of eye discharge from both eyes,” the police report said.

Westminster Animal Management seized both animals. The kitten was taken to a vet and tests later showed heroin, morphine, methadone, EDDP, methamphetamine and other drugs in its system, according to the police report. “The cat was under no drugs,” Dopheide told 9NEWS.

While Dopheide denied his pets were exposed to drugs, he admitted he had a drug problem. “I struggle with opiates and that’s where I stand,” he said. Just four days after Dopheide’s pets were seized, he admittedly entered the Foothills Animal Shelter and broke a lock to retrieve his black lab, Jazz. He also tried to take his kitten, Lily. “I didn’t break anything except for one lock,” Dopheide said. “I did break one lock to get the cage open to get my dog out and that was it.”

Court documents from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office referenced surveillance video that showed Dopheide carrying what appeared to be bolt cutters and taking his dog out of the shelter.

The video also showed Dopheide near a cage holding his kitten, Lily. An employee spotted Dopheide and “ushered him out of the room,” the report said. In late November, Dopheide and his wife were arrested in Northglenn on outstanding warrants. Jazz, the black lab, was taken and placed in Adams County Animal Shelter.

Just hours after Dopheide and his wife were released from jail, there was a reported break-in at the Adams County Animal Shelter, according to documents from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Once again, Jazz was taken from the shelter, and this time, “the suspects also stole a vehicle from the animal shelter,” said the report.

Two days later, Joshua Dopheide was taken into custody in the parking lot of Planned Pethood Plus where he had been waiting on medicine for his dog. “I want my house, my family and my dogs you know,” Dopheide said from behind bars Wednesday.

“That’s what I had. That’s what I want.” Now in jail again after Tuesday’s attempted escape, Dopheide faces new charges that could keep him there for a while. “If I could take it back, I would in a heartbeat,” he said.

