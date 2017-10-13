Head of Colorado's DOC talks solitary confinement
It's not a complete end to solitary confinement, but it does mean that inmates will not be secluded for longer than 15 days. Previously, some prisoners would spend years in isolation with limited contact to anyone else.
KUSA 10:11 PM. MDT October 13, 2017
