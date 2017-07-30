Headstone vandalized with profanity at Greeley cemetery

This photo was submitted to 9NEWS of the headstone in question. Police have no suspects at this time. (Photo: Submitted)

GREELEY - A headstone at a cemetery in Greeley was vandalized with what appears to be a permanent marker and profanity, the person's family tells 9NEWS.

David Lee Griego passed 10 years ago when he was just 18. His grandparents visit his grave site every Saturday. On July 22, the headstone was clear, but as of this past Saturday, there were markings all over the stone.

The family tells 9NEWS this is the first time this headstone has been vandalized and that they're left asking one question: why? The family is asking for help to solve this vandalism.

Police say the deceased's mother and a grounds crew found the vandalism. Greeley PD says no other headstones were vandalized and that they are reviewing their next steps.

There are no leads or suspects at the time of this writing.

