Heavy police presence in Centennial after deadly shooting

KUSA - Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Arapahoe County.

It happened in the 7000 block of S. Jordan Road near the electrical company QEO in Centennial before 11 a.m. Details at this time are extremely limited, but a media briefing is scheduled to begin shortly.

According to deputies, the suspect is a white male who was wearing a grey or white sleeveless T-shirt, jeans, and a black backward cap. He also has a large tattoo on his upper right arm. He possibly left the scene in an older white sedan.

