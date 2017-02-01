Barricade set in Cherry Creek as police work to contact carjacking suspect

(Photo: Eddie Randle, KUSA)

DENVER - Denver Police are working to contact a suspect accused of a carjacking at 3rd Ave. and Columbine St. in Cherry Creek.

Details at the moment are extremely limited, but police are urging people to avoid the area, as there is a perimeter set.

As of 4:20 p.m., 2nd and 3rd Ave. at Josephine are Columbine are closed.

Police say the victim in the car jacking is safe and out of the car. The suspect is still in the vehicle.

Nearby Bromwell Elementary School was on a lockout, but decided to do a controlled release on the north side of the school.

Students will only be released to guardians with an I.D. Walkers must be picked up by a guardian and will not be allowed to walk home.

ALERT UPDATE: #DPD still working to contact car-jacking suspect in area of 3rd & Josephine/Columbine. 2nd/3rd & Josephine/Columbine CLOSED. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 1, 2017

