Do you know this man? (Photo: DPD)

DENVER, CO - The Denver Police Department needs the public's help identifying someone who is wanted for burglary.

On January 24 the individual broke into a business on the 3500 block of East Colfax Avenue, attempting to steal money and successfully stealing liquor.

Do you know this man? (Photo: DPD)

If you have any information regarding this man's identity, please contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. You can call any time of day and you can remain anonymous.

(© 2017 KUSA)