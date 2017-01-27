DENVER, CO - The Denver Police Department needs the public's help identifying someone who is wanted for burglary.
On January 24 the individual broke into a business on the 3500 block of East Colfax Avenue, attempting to steal money and successfully stealing liquor.
If you have any information regarding this man's identity, please contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. You can call any time of day and you can remain anonymous.
