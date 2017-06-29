Help police identify these credit card theft suspects

Police are asking for the public's help in identify credit card theft suspects (Photo: Parker Police Department)

PARKER - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing credit cards in four jurisdictions across the Denver metro recently.

One of the incidents happened on May 1 when a woman’s purse was stolen in Parker.

Police say the victim’s credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at locations along the Front Range and in Pueblo.

Surveillance video of the suspects and their vehicle was captured from the Monument WalMart on May 1, May 17 and May 25.

The suspects are believed to drive a blue or silver older model truck with a bed topper that extends past the frame of the truck.

Parker Police are reminding residents on the importance of locking vehicles and removing valuables from vehicles parked outside.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact Parker Police Detective Hier at 303-805-6569 or dhier@parkeronline.org.

