High bond for previously deported man in fatal hit-and-run

KUSA – A judge set an extraordinarily high bond for a Honduran native charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a Denver attorney Friday.
Prosecutors believe Norlan Estrada-Reyes hit Karina Pulec, 28, with his truck at 13th and Broadway last November.
Federal immigration officials, according to court records, deported Estrada-Reyes in 2007.
Once Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers learned of his arrest in the 2016 hit-and-run case, they requested a detainer from the Denver jail.
Friday, during a court appearance in Denver district court, a judge upped Estrada-Reyes’ bond to $1,000,000.
