High school student allegedly posted threats about shooting other students

Frank DeFiore (Photo: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, COLO. - An 18-year-old student at Prairie View High School has caught the attention of Brighton police because he supposedly posted on social media about wanting to shoot other students at his school, a press release from the police department said.

It first came to the school’s attention when a student showed a school administrator these threatening social media posts.

Investigation showed that the student connected with the posts, Frank DeFiore, did own numerous weapons and had recently said threatening things to other people.

DeFiore was arrested March 10 on two charges - one count of interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions and one count of harassment.

© 2017 KUSA-TV