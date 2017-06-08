High-speed chase suspect was wanted in multiple states

A pursuit from Wyoming ended Wednesday afternoon near Fort Collins (Photo: Alicia Stice/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The suspect in Wednesday's car chase that started in Wyoming and ended just outside Fort Collins limits had warrants for his arrest in Colorado and Wyoming, investigators said Thursday.

The high-speed chase that topped speeds of 100 mph ended on a dead-end dirt along U.S. Highway 287 between Shields Street and Taft Hill Road. Baker was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of controlled substance.

He reportedly hit another vehicle as the chase neared Fort Collins, causing minor damage, Albany County Undersherrif Josh Debree said in an email.

Deputies in Wyoming tried to pull Baker over when he fled south on U.S. 287 toward Fort Collins in a truck they later came to believe was stolen from Denver, according to an Albany County Sheriff's Office news release.

