High-speed pursuit from Wyoming ends near Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A truck reportedly led authorities on a high-speed pursuit from Wyoming into Colorado that ended on the northern outskirts of Fort Collins Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports from Colorado State Patrol indicate authorities in Wyoming tried to stop a pick-up whose driver was suspected of having multiple warrants out for his arrest. The suspect fled south down Highway 287 and entered Colorado about 1:30 p.m.

Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office worked alongside Wyoming authorities in pursuing the vehicle, which at some point ran over spike strips and continued traveling south on 287.

At some points, speeds approached 100 mph, and the vehicle was reportedly driving into oncoming lanes of traffic.

The vehicle then drove to an area near the Colorado Highway 287 bypass, between Taft Hill Road and Shields Street.

