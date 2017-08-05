Hit-and-run sends motorcycle rider to hospital with serious injuries

Photo: file

Denver Police responded to a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle Saturday night at Lowell and Colorado.

The unidentified motorcycle rider had to be taken to a local hospital with what authorities are calling serious bodily injuries.

Police say the car involved - which is wanted at this time - is described as a 2001 blue Chevrolet sedan.

There are no road closures at this time.

