Holiday car break-ins hit close to home

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

We hear the warnings every year. Lock up your car and hide the holiday goods when you're out shopping because thieves are out to get your stuff.

But we searched thousands of police reports and found holiday thefts from vehicles hit closer to home for many people.

Not surprisingly, the big hotspot in the Denver area is the Central Business District.

In other areas around town where law enforcement gave us data, however, we found neighborhoods are the hot targets.

In some areas, we found thieves target cars in neighborhoods about 70 percent of the time or more.

They also go for places you're not likely to be back to your car very soon like the Dino lot out in Morrison.

The trouble, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says, there's not much they can do to stop it.

Hotspots:

Denver: central areas around Downtown consistently see the most thefts. Growing neighborhoods like the Highlands are starting to see more.

JeffCo: some neighborhoods in the Columbine area have been frequent targets in the last three holiday seasons. West Morraine Drive and Chatfield Avenue have both seen sprees where thieves go up and down the street.

The Dino lot and other parking lots around Red Rocks are consistent sites for thefts from vehicles.

Arapahoe County: Apartments around Peakview Avenue are frequently hit up by thieves.

It's the most concentrated area for thefts in the county.

Shopping centers down Arapahoe Road, just around the corner, is the second most frequented area.

Police say a lot of these, people just left the car unlocked. Lakewood and Boulder gave us raw numbers, but not address data.

Aurora opted not to supply us with digital records.

Copyright 2016 KUSA