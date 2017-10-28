Home invasion victim wants to warn others

Patricia Murphy shows where three men with masks and guns entered her home demanding pot and money. (Photo: Darren Rode)

DENVER - Patricia Murphy said three men with masks and guns entered her home without warning around 8 p.m. on Friday night.

"I was sitting in the bedroom and my husband had just gotten out of the shower," Murphy said.

That's when she said her adult son came up the stair acting strangely.

"He said, 'These guys want any weed you have and money'," Murphy said.

At first, she thought it was a prank.

"I was like, Oh my God, this is real," Murphy said. "I said if I had it, I would give it to you, cause, you know, he had the shotgun to the back of my son's head."

Murphy believes her faith kept her and her family calm. She said they continued to talk to the robbers asking them to leave.

"And, I give thanks to Jesus cause they just left," Murphy said. "Our thanks in Jesus Christ. I'm telling you all I can say is our faith in Jesus Christ and that he was the one that saved us and protected us."

Now, she wants to warn others about these three men that invaded her home along South University Boulevard.

"Don't leave your doors unlocked like we were doing, you know, just thinking we were safe," Murphy said. "Cause, nowadays, I think, to be honest with you, I think Denver's changed a lot."

The Denver Police Department is investigating. Murphy didn't really want to talk about the evidence including video from surveillance cameras set up around her home. But, she hopes police can make the arrests.

"Just, everybody, watch out and protect each other, you know, your neighbors: try to be there for one another," Murphy said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV