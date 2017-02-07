Shooting victim found at Denver RTD station

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The body of a man who was shot and killed was found at a Denver light rail station early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found at the North Sheridan Station, according to Denver Police. It's unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody, or what the motive may have been for the shooting.

Due the investigation, the Sheridan Station is closed in both directions and a bus bridge is in place.

In the meantime, trains are running eastbound from Perry to Union Station every 15 to 20 minutes, and W line trains are departing from Union Station and terminating at Perry.

A bus bridge is in place from Perry to Jeffco Station.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

