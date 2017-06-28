Homicide investigation underway in Adams County; Suspect not in custody

ADAMS COUNTY - Someone was killed at the U-Haul on York Street near 76th Avenue Wednesday afternoon and Adams County deputies are in the middle of an active investigation.

Authorities don't have a suspect in custody at this time, but their investigation leads them to believe there is no active threat to the public, the Adams County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 3:50 p.m., deputies and detectives were called to 7540 York St. in Denver.

No more information will be provided as the investigation is active and ongoing.

