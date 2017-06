Homicide investigation in the 2400 block of Curtis Street (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver Friday morning.

DPD said it happened at Curtis and Arapahoe streets near 24th Street.

They've expanded their investigation to three blocks in the surrounding area.

Further details on what led up to the homicide have not been released.

