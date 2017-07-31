Homicide under investigation in Denver

DENVER - Early Monday morning, Denver Police were called to the area of 15th Street and Wynkoop Street for a
homicide investigation.
ALERT: #DPD Officers on scene @ 15th/Wynkoop in regard to a homicide investigation. Updates will be posted as available. pic.twitter.com/t5lVZ433A8— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 31, 2017
Police dispatch confirmed that the call for the stabbing was received at 12:30am.
No word on any arrests.
This story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.
