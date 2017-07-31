KUSA
Homicide under investigation in Denver

Andrew Sorensen , KUSA 5:48 AM. MDT July 31, 2017

DENVER - Early Monday morning, Denver Police were called to the area of 15th Street and Wynkoop Street for a

homicide investigation.

 

 

Police dispatch confirmed that the call for the stabbing was received at 12:30am.

No word on any arrests.

This story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.
 

