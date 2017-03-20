Hotel pipe bomb suspect to appear in federal court Monday afternoon

DENVER - Adam Hayat, the man who was arrested in Los Angeles after leaving pipe bombs in his Denver hotel room, will make his first court appearance in Colorado Monday afternoon.

Late last week, a federal grand jury in Denver returned an indictment against the 35-year-old Hayat, charging him with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm (a destructive device). If convicted, Hayat would face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Denver man accused of leaving pipe bombs charged

Hayat was arrested in Los Angeles after making, and leaving, several pipe bombs at the Downtown Sheraton Hotel.

Sources told 9NEWS that, during a search of the room Hayat is believed to have stayed in, investigators found a note on a mirror indicating that explosives were stashed in the safe. The note included the code to open it.

