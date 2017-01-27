How saying ‘yes' could make you a phone scam victim

KUSA - “Can you hear me?”

It sounds like a common phrase, but for many it's the beginning of a conversation that ends in a scam.

“We get between 1000 and 1500 calls a month, so every day we could be getting 100 calls,” Mark Fetterhoff, senior specialist with AARP said.

Out of 100 complaints, AARP says they can expect about three quarters of those to be related to fraudulent phone calls.

“70% of the calls we get here typically are about different types of phone scams,” Fetterhoff said.

So far, they have not had complaints of this scam come into their office, but they have heard of it and say it's the latest twist on what they've seen before.

“We have heard variations of this scam over the years,” Fetterhoff said.

Victims describe getting a phone call, and the person on the other end says they're having trouble hearing and then asks, “Can you hear me?”

It's the answer “yes” that sets you up for a scam.

“If you hear someone say I can't hear you or can you hear me the first reaction is to say ‘yes.’” Laurie Goodwin, a victim of the scam said.

Goodwin has received about three of these calls a week for several months. She recently realized these calls can have a serious impact on her.

That person on the other line can now use the recording of you saying "yes" and pretend to be you which could allow them to access personal information.

“I think most people assume that someone is trying to sell them something and with this one that is just not the case,” Goodwin said.

If you do become a victim of the calls, experts recommend monitoring your bank account and credit cards.

