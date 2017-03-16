How to get alerted if a sex offender lives near you

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - With so many people moving to Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation wants to remind residents about ways to keep tabs of sex offenders in the state.

The CBI has a sex offender website and a notification tool that uses mapping.

Users can be notified by email if a sex offender moves into a zip code they have added to their 'watch list.'

"You can see a name, a picture of the individual, where that person's living at this time and what charges they have faced or what they're required to for as a sex offender," Susan Medina with the The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

The new and improved web site was launched in 2014 and also allows users to search by an offender's alias.

The records are regularly updated by Colorado law enforcement agencies.

