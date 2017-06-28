Humane Society investigation alleges animal abuse at 2 Pilgrim's Pride facilities

(Photo: HUMANE SOCIETY OF U.S.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Pilgrim's Pride Corp., the Greeley-based chicken products producer, has been targeted in two animal cruelty complaints filed in Texas and Georgia following an investigation by the Humane Society.

An undercover investigation conducted by the Humane Society of the U.S. allegedly found a farm owner in Hull, Georgia beating animals with a metal rod, as well as farm workers twisting the necks of sick and injured chickens in an attempt to kill them.

"The treatment of animals by Pilgrim’s Pride is shameful,” said Matt Prescott, senior director for corporate policy for The Humane Society of the United States. "From beating animals to inhumanely slaughtering them in their final moments, there’s simply no excuse for the abuse we documented in this multi-state investigation."

Pilgrim's Pride said in a statement that it conducted an investigation of the allegations at a contract farm in Hull, Georgia, and as a result, has immediately suspended the delivery of birds to the farm and notified the grower that it was terminating his contract.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p867s



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)