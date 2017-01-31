Husband pleads guilty to killing mother of 5

Richard Lockett is accused of killing his wife in July 2015. (Photo: KUSA)

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A man accused of killing his estranged wife inside of a Castle Rock home and then trying to take his own life has pleaded guilty, prosecutors announced Monday morning.

Richard Lockett was accused of killing his estranged wife in July 2015. She had been staying with her mother and brother to escape a domestic violence situation, and had five children.

When police found Lockett after the murder, they say he was in critical condition from an apparent self-inflicted stab wound.

Lockett is slated to be sentenced later Monday.



