Infant found safe after truck he was in stolen from Safeway

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 5:45 PM. MST March 07, 2017

BRIGHTON - After a tense hour, an infant was found safe in Denver after the car he was in was stolen from a Safeway parking lot on Tuesday. 

The baby, described only as a 3-month-old boy with black hair and hazel eyes, was taken from the Brighton Safeway on Bridge St. around 3:30 p.m.

He was found safe by Denver Police Department officers in an alley in northwest Denver still in his car seat around 4:30 p.m.

The truck stolen was a 2001 red Ford F-150 with a white topper and Colorado plates 870-PQY.

Although the child was found, the suspect is still wanted and the truck has not been recovered. 

The only description for the suspect is that he is a short, Hispanic male.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

(© 2017 KUSA)


