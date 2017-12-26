Information sought in two separate bank robberies

(Photo: Courtesy FBI)

KUSA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation released bulletins about two separate bank robberies that occurred Friday in the Denver metro area.

The first happened at the US Bank at 8401 E. Belleview Ave. at around 2:30 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is between 50 to 60 years old and 5’10” with a grey mustache and medium build.

At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, dark sunglasses, black gloves, light-colored pants and dark shoes.

He ran away after the robbery and it’s unclear where he went.

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

The second robbery happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank at 1710 S. Havana St. in Aurora.

Police say two suspects were involved and that they both had handguns.

Both men are described as black, 20 to 30 years old, 5’9” to 6’ and 160 to 170 pounds.

One of them was wearing a black mask, dark grey hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, grey gloves and dark shoes.

The other was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white drawstrings, a black balaclava mask, blue jeans and dark shoes with a yellowish colored tread.

They ran away in an unknown direction, according the crime bulletin.

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.



