Inmate charged with murder after cellmate's death

KUSA – An inmate at the Adams County Detention Facility has been charged with first-degree murder after his cellmate was found dead in a pool of blood last week.

26-year-old Kyle Yoemans was found dead in a cell he shared with 28-year-old Jason Bachicha on Februrary 9 at 12:30 a.m., 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young said.

Investigators says he suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

Bachicha was formally advised of his charges during a court hearing Tuesday morning. His preliminary hearing is set for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.

