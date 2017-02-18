Investigation: Child abuse cases overburden system

Thrown away Teddy bear (Photo: Zmeel Photography, (c) Zmeel Photography)

THE COLORADOAN - Last year was not normal.

Northern Colorado was rocked by a series of high-profile child abuse cases rife with shocking allegations and marred in tragedy.

A convicted child abuser on parole with documented anger issues confessed to Fort Collins police in September that he became frustrated with his girlfriend's daughter and fatally struck the 11-month-old with a chair.

The case came a few months after a babysitter threw a fussy 7-month-old boy across a living room because the child tugged on a cord for the man's PlayStation 3 video game console.

