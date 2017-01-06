Investigators discuss the use of Amber Alerts

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Rankin (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Following the death of a missing 6-year-old boy in Aurora this week, officials with Colorado Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Friday to discuss the criteria for Amber Alerts in the state.

CBI Director Mike Rankin said the decisions to issue alerts are case specific, and a lot goes into making the call to activate an alarm aimed to get your attention at home.

“I did not believe in this case, by pushing out the alert, that we undermined the integrity of the program,” Rankin said.

RELATED: Rescue dog leads divers to body of child

There was no information that David Puckett had been taken, but investigators put out the alert on the third day after he left his home. The rules for an Amber Alert say the abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

Missing child sign for 6-year-old David Puckett

“The process must be used judiciously to protect its purpose and to make sure we don't desensitize ourselves to its importance and its call for assistance in really extraordinary circumstances," Rankin said.

RELATED: There may be no one to blame for David Puckett's disappearance, but we can clear up confusion

On Saturday, David left his home. Police say he had a history of wandering off. Aurora Police started looking right away. The next day, when APD started talking to the CBI about the Amber Alert, David's case didn't meet the requirements.

“As the time from disappearance increases, the possibility that something unfortunate or tragic has occurred, to include a criminal act, also increases,” Rankin said. "In an effort to touch somebody, maybe someone who's not been touched by this before, Chief Metz asked and we agreed to push out the alert."

In the hours and days that followed, many have asked why an alert was issued in this case and not others that seem similar.

RELATED: David Puckett case and 'parent shaming': One mom's passionate case against it

Rankin's answer might not satisfy a parent of a currently missing child, but here's what he said:

“Every case is a bit different. We evaluate them on a case by case basis. We look at the work that's been done, we look at the individual who's gone missing and we determine wither or not the criteria has been satisfied or whether or not the spirit of the Amber Alert system is promoted by pushing out an alert.

Since 2002—when Amber Alert was implemented in Colorado—it's been used 79 times.

CBI says in 61 of those cases investigators had credible evidence of abduction. In the other 18 cases they had reasonable possibility of abduction.

(© 2017 KUSA)