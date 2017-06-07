Truck driver shot in rural Weld County

Investigators believe a truck driver was shot in rural Weld County last month. (Photo: Google Maps)

WELD COUNTY - A truck driver who reports indicated had died after he was run over by his own vehicle last month had been shot, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies first learned about the incident at around 3:20 p.m. on May 18. They received a call about a possible fatal traffic accident in the area of Weld County Road 136 and Weld County Road 77 west of Hereford.

Initial information indicated the truck driver, since identified as 49-year-old Nathan Combs from Burns, Wyoming, had been doing maintenance on the vehicle when it unexpectedly moved.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said investigators later discovered Combs had been shot – and evidence indicates it was not self-inflicted.

No information about a possible motive or suspects was released.

What happens remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The shooting happened in a remote area, and the Weld County Sheriff's Office says anyone who passed the scene that day might have valuable information.

The task force involved in the unsolved shootings that rocked northern Colorado two years ago is not involved in this investigation, but is "aware," the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

