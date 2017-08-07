John Bowlen turns self in to Glendale Police

John Bowlen's mugshot with Glendale Police (Photo: Glendale PD)

KUSA - John Bowlen – the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen – turned himself in to authorities over the weekend on allegations that he violated his probation in a domestic violence case.

The arrest came less than a week after Bowlen was charged with two counts of drunken driving after he was stopped by California Highway Patrol officers in San Luis Obispo County.

Two days later, Judge Vahle signed an arrest warrant for Bowlen after concluding there was “probable cause to believe the conditions of probation have been violated.”

Glendale Police Chief W.J. Haskins said Bowlen turned himself in to Glendale police Saturday morning.According to court records, he posted $1,287.50 in bail and was released.

Bowlen is due in Arapahoe County Court on Sept. 8.

John Bowlen was arrested for DUI in California on Sunday evening (Photo: San Luis Obisco County Sheriff's Office)

RELATED: Judge refuses to cancel arrest warrant for John Bowlen

PREVIOUS STORY: John Bowlen's attorney asks judge to cancel arrest warrant

PREVIOUS STORY: Colorado arrest warrant issued for John Bowlen

PREVIOUS STORY: John Bowlen arrested for DUI in California

His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, declined to comment Monday.

The arrest came a day after Judge Vahle refused to cancel an arrest warrant for Bowlen – something his attorney sought amid assertions that the 31-year-old had not been formally advised that his probation had started when the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal in the domestic violence case on March 27.

In all, Vahle found evidence that Bowlen had violated his probation multiple ways – failing to abide by all laws; failing to contact his probation officer; failing to perform community service; failing to pay fines in the domestic violence case; failing to undergo domestic violence, drug and alcohol, and mental health evaluations and treatment; and failing to obtain permission to travel outside Colorado.

In the domestic violence case, John Bowlen was convicted of shoving his girlfriend against a bathroom wall as she was trying to dial 911. At his sentencing April 14, 2016, Judge Vahle placed Bowlen on probation for two years. The judge ordered that the probation not actually start until Bowlen exhausted his appeal – which, according to the petition to revoke his probation, occurred March 27 when the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

John Bowlen Jr., son of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, was arrested in June 2015 on a domestic violence harassment charge. (Photo: KUSA)

Since Pat Bowlen announced in July 2014 he has Alzheimer’s disease, ownership of the Broncos has been placed in the Pat Bowlen Trust, with trustee and team chief executive officer Joe Ellis having full authority to run the franchise.

The trust states that Pat Bowlen’s desire is for one of his seven children to earn the right to become the Broncos’ controlling owner.

John Bowlen has legal troubles going back more than a decade – which could come into play when it’s time to decide who will ultimately control the Broncos.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

© 2017 KUSA-TV