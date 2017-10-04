Jury finds Flores guilty of first-degree murder

Tanner Flores testifies during his trial at the Larimer County Justice Center on Monday, October 2, 2017. Flores is on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle, in June 2016. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A jury on Wednesday convicted Tanner Flores of first-degree murder after deliberation — for which he will spend the rest of his life in prison — felony murder and second-degree kidnapping.

Flores, 19, was accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Ashley Doolittle, while the pair drove along roads in Larimer County on June 9, 2016.

After more than a week of emotional testimony by the teenagers's friends and family members, as well as investigators and experts, the jury took Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning to deliberate.

Throughout the trial and in closing arguments, the prosecution argued that Flores was a calculating, jealous ex-boyfriend who planned to kill Doolittle. They argued that he took his father's gun from the family home and compelled Doolittle to meet up with him at Lon Hagler Reservoir and get into his truck — after which he shot her repeatedly.

The defense countered that Flores was overcome with emotion and devastated by the break-up when he shot Doolittle, but it was an impulsive and hasty action that had no forethought.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2fKciLl

© 2017 KUSA-TV