Juvenile arrested in Aurora bus shooting

Aurora police have arrested a juvenile suspect in a shooting on an RTD bus that put one man in a hospital.

Officers say the man was shot at around 2:50 pm Sunday near Colfax Ave and Sable Blvd. His injuries were considered life-threatening at the time, but police say his condition has since improved.

RTD says there were several other passengers on the bus at the time.

No other information about the suspect is being released because he is a juvenile.

