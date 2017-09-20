Juvenile shot near Aurora intersection

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - Aurora Police say someone under 18 years old is in the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning.

The victim’s exact age was not released, but Aurora Police did say the shooting occurred near East 11th Avenue and Lima Street.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified or are in custody.

The victim’s exact condition was not released, but Aurora Police said he or she is stable.

The investigation prompted Central High School to be placed on lockout, but that has since been lifted.

No additional information was immediately available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV