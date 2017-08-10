K-9 Lex unlatches gate to help injured deputy catch suspect

K-9 Lex is a very good boy! Great work, officer. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office)

ADAMS COUNTY - Last Saturday in Adams County, K-9 Lex did something amazing. While his deputy was pursuing a suspect in and after he'd jumped a fence, Lex managed to unhook the latch on the gate and jumped in to help!

It was around 1 in the morning when an Adams County deputy went to a trespass call out in Shaw Heights. While he was investigating, the person he was talking to bolted, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy jumped a fence and got separated from Lex. Not one to be left out, Lex unlatched the gate with his paw and left in to help.

The pair took the suspect into custody.

During the fight, Lex's deputy was hurt and had to go to the hospital. He's currently at home and recovering from his injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Lex is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who has served the people of Adams County since February 2015.

Gabriel Steven Garcia, 25 (Photo: CBI)

The Adams County District Attorney says the man who attacked the deputy, Gabriel Steven Garcia, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder for his actions.

Garcia, 25, is from Lakewood. He reportedly punched and strangled the deputy during their fight.

He's been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, assault on a peace officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, cruelty to animals and violation of a protective order.

The DA's office says his bond is set at $500,000. Garcia's first court date is August 31 at 2 p.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV