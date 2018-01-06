Kansas childcare worker pleads no contest in case of baby's death

File photo

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - The operator of a home daycare in Overland Park where a baby died last year has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts in the case.

The Kansas City Star reports that 55-year-old Bilma Maese-Sanchez entered the plea Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and operating an unlicensed daycare facility. She was sentenced to a year of probation.

Prosecutors say 7-month-old Gabriel Omar Rivera-Contreras, of Lenexa, died at her home on Feb. 4. An autopsy showed the cause of death as sudden infant death syndrome.

Maese-Sanchez was not accused of intentionally hurting the child, but prosecutors say she placed the child in a situation where his "life, body or health could have been endangered."

