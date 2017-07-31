KOA radio host arrested, accused of harassing ex

DENVER - KOA morning radio host Steffan Tubbs was arrested Sunday morning on a domestic violence-related charge for allegedly harassing his ex.

The 48-year-old is accused of repeatedly calling the victim and sending her harassing voice, video and text messages, according to the police report.

“[Tubbs] used vulgar language with intent to annoy the victim,” the probable cause statement reads.

He and the victim had previously been in a relationship for two years, according to the police report.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tubbs has been a host at KOA since September 2005, following a stint at WNYW-TV New York.

KOA has not released a statement about Tubbs’ arrest.

